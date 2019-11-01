State suspends Medicaid work requirements

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The state’s Family and Social Services Administration has temporarily suspended work requirements for Indiana’s Medicaid expansion program.

According to the Journal Gazette, the move came late last week after a lawsuit filed on behalf of four Hoosiers, one of which is from Fort Wayne, who say the state’s work requirements will jeopardize their health care benefits.

Under the rule that took effect in January, those who don’t qualify for one of 14 exemptions must report 20 hours of work or related activity a month, or they’d lose their coverage after December 31st.

The FSSA says the rule suspension will last until the lawsuit is resolved.