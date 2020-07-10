State surpasses 50,000 positive COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 748 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths Friday.

The deaths, which happened between July 3 and July 9, push the state’s death toll to 2,555. There are now 50,300 total positive cases. Overall, 550,562 Hoosiers have been tested for the coronavirus.

You can view more data via the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 35 new positive cases. That brings the total of positive cases to 2,901. The death toll was unchanged at 132.

The state and county numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.