State Superintendent: send money where it’s needed, not where feds say

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Teachers in Indiana are being told to ignore federal guidance on where to distribute dollars meant to help with the financial strain of COVID-19.

State School Superintendent Jennifer McCormick says school districts are being told to distribute the money where it’s needed the most, instead of playing what she called “political agenda games”.

“I will not play political agenda games with COVID relief funds,” she tweeted. “Our most at-risk students depend on this commitment.”

Indiana is receiving $215-million from the federal CARES Act, but federal recommendations would have funneled three times as much money to private schools as opposed to public schools.

In a letter to school districts across the state, McCormick says the money should be focused on the most “at-risk” students and districts.

Allen County is slated to get over $13.3-million, with most of that going to Fort Wayne Community Schools.