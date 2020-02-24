State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick to visit Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): Indiana State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick will visit Fort Wayne on Tuesday, February 25.

McCormick is being hosted by Northwest Allen County Schools parent’s group “Charger Advovcates”, and will provide an overview of the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Schools, the student and teacher landscape, the fiscal picture of education and how the governance and oversight of Indiana’s schools will change in the future. Dr. McCormick will provide time for questions and answers following her presentation.

The address will begin at 7:00 P.M. in Carroll High School’s large auditorium at 3701 Carroll Road. Attendees may enter door #13. Those with limited mobility may use doors 36-37. All attendees are encouraged to wear either red or “I love public education” t-shirts in support of National Public Schools week.