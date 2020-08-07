State sets daily record with 1,253 new positive cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,253 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths on Friday.

The 1,253 new positive cases is a new daily record, and is up from 1,051 reported Thursday.

The deaths, which happened between July 31 and Aug. 6, push the state’s death toll to 2,821.

Total positive cases are now at 72,254. Overall, 817,104 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can find more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported two additional deaths and 66 new positive cases. That includes 65 confirmed cases and one probable case. Total positive cases are now at 3,816 with the death toll at 162.

As a reminder, the state and county numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.