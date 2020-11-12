State sets another record, topping 6,000 new cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana topped 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in numbers released Thursday by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state reported 6,654 new positive cases. Officials also reported 51 additional deaths, which happened between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11. The death toll is at 4,563.

The 7-day positivity rate among unique individuals stands at 20.4 percent.

Hospitalizations also climbed to a record 2,569.

You can see more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health reported 400 new positive cases and 11 additional deaths.