State sets another record for new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health reported a record 8,527 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Officials say a historic load of labs resulted in the addition of 1,058 tested individuals, 2,153 tests administered and 443 cases to the total.

The state also reported 60 deaths, which occurred between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2. That grows the state’s death toll to 5,748.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 3,362.

More data is available on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported six additional deaths and 416 new positive cases.