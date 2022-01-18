State-run COVID testing and vaccine site to open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The state Health Department is opening a new COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in Fort Wayne.

The state-run site will be running Wednesdays through Saturdays for the next two weeks, starting tomorrow, from noon to 8pm at 3816 New Vision Drive in Fort Wayne, near Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Allen County Health Administrator Mindy Waldron says the new site will offer rapid tests for those 18 and younger as well as those 50 and older with symptoms, as will be the slower PCR tests for anyone who wants one.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered, including vaccines for children 5 and older.

Walk-ins are allowed, but you can make an appointment through AllenCountyHealth.com.