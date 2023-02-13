State Revenue Continues To Exceed Estimates

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Recent reports show that Indiana State revenues continue to beat estimates. Indiana’s revenue collections for January once again outpaced projections. The Indiana State Budget Agency told Inside Indiana Business on Friday that General Fund revenues last month totaled $1.9 billion, which was 3.9% above the December 2022 forecast and 4% higher than the same month last year.

The agency said better-than-expected collections from sales tax, individual income tax, interest, insurance, and miscellaneous revenues outweighed lower-than-expected collections from corporate taxes.

Year-to-date, General Fund revenues totaled $11.6 billion, which is $91.2 million above the December forecast and 4.9% higher than the same period in the previous fiscal year.

You can connect to the full January 2023 revenue report here.