State Revenue Again Beats Estimates

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana once again beat the most recent revenue projections for the month of April as the Indiana State Budget Agency tells Inside Indiana Business that the General Fund revenues last month totaled more than $3.3 billion, which was 17.5% higher than the December 2021 forecast and nearly 50% higher than the same month last year.

The agency says the increased revenue was driven largely by better-than-expected collections from individual income taxes, which offset sales tax and corporate tax collections, which were both below expectations for April.

Year-to-date, General Fund revenues are more than $865 million above the December 2021 forecast and 12.3% higher than the amount collected through the same period the previous fiscal year.

You can see the April revenue report here.