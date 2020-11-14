State reports record 8,451 COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health reported a record 8,451 new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The department also reported 25 additional deaths, which occurred between Sept. 28 and Nov. 13. The statewide death toll now stands at 4,638.

The 7-day positivity rate among unique individuals is at 21.5 percent. Hospitalizations also reached a new record 2,634.

You can find more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health also reported a record 613 new positive cases and two additional deaths.