INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,880 new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, setting a new daily record.

The state also reported 42 additional deaths, which happened between Oct. 1 and Oct. 21. The positivity rate among unique individuals for the past seven days is 12.9 percent.

More data can be seen on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 152 new positive cases of COVID-19.