State reports record 164 additional deaths due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health reported a record 164 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The deaths, which happened between Nov. 26 and Dec. 28, push the state’s death toll to 7,703.

Total positive cases since the pandemic began also topped a half million at 500,282, with 4,028 new positive cases reported Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are up to 2,951, with nearly 25 percent of ICU beds available in the state.

More data can be found on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health reported an additional 258 new positive cases of COVID-19. Also, 29 deaths were added to the death toll due to a delay in reporting.