State reports record 142 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health reported a record 142 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The deaths, which occurred between Oct. 27 and Nov. 30, push the state’s death toll to 5,598. The department also reported 5,518 new positive cases.

Hospitalizations also climbed to a record high at 3,460.

More data can be viewed on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 21 additional deaths and 254 new positive cases.