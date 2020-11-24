State reports record 103 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health reported a record 103 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The deaths, which occurred between Oct. 30 and Nov. 23, push the state’s death toll to 5,169.

A total of 5,702 new positive cases were also reported, with a 7-day unique positivity rate of 22 percent.

Hospitalizations also climbed to another record high at 3,279.

More data can be found on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported another two deaths and 304 new positive cases.