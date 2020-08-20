State reports 955 new positive COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 955 new positive COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths on Thursday.

The deaths, which happened between Aug. 1 and 19, push the state’s death toll to 2,979.

Total positive cases are now at 83,277. Overall, 945,471 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

More numbers can be found on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported 54 new positive cases, with 53 confirmed PCR cases and one probable antigen case. Total cases now stand at 4,479. The death toll was unchanged at 169.