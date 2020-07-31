State reports 912 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 912 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths on Friday.

The deaths, which occurred between June 25 and July 30, push the state’s death toll to 2,765. Total positive cases are now at 66,154. Overall, 747,383 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

More data can be found on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported another person died and 32 people tested positive. That brings the total to 3,522 cases. The death toll is now at 158.