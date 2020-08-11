State reports 884 new positive COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 884 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths, which occurred between July 22 and Aug. 10, push the state’s death toll to 2,863. That is the most deaths reported in a day since 25 back on June 11.

Total positive cases surpassed 75,000 to 75,862. Overall, 861,655 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can see more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, total positive cases in Allen County surpassed 4,000 with 65 new positive cases reported by the health department. That includes 64 confirmed cases and one probably antigen case. Total positive cases in the county now stand at 4,029. The death toll was unchanged at 162.

The state and county numbers might not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.