INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 836 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths, which occurred between July 29 and Aug. 3, push the state’s death toll to 2,794.

Total positive cases are now at 69,255. Overall, 785,018 Hoosiers have been tested for the coronavirus.

More data is available here on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.