State reports 809 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 809 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths, which happened between July 12 and 27, grow the state’s death toll to 2,725.

The total number of positive cases now stand at 63,678. Overall, 716,809 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, two more people have died and 42 tested positive. The death toll is now at 155, with a total of 3,452 positive cases.

As a reminder, the state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.