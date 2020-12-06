State reports 7,793 additional cases of COVID-19, 78 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 78 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

The deaths occurred between Nov. 26 and Dec.4, which brings the state’s death toll to 5,910.

A total of 7,793 new positive cases were also reported, with a 7-day positivity rate of 12.4 percent.

Hospitalizations as of Dec. 4 were 3,255.

More data can be found on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health reported another six deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 351.

The county also added 472 new positive cases, bringing the total to 21,516 cases as of Saturday, December 4. According to the Indiana Department of Health, the positivity rate for Allen County is 17.3 percent.

More information can be found on Allen County’s coronavirus dashboard here.