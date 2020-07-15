State reports 700 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 700 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths Wednesday.

The new positive cases are up from 662 reported yesterday. The deaths, which happened between July 9 and 14, grow the state’s death toll to 2,592. Total positive cases are now at 53,370, with 586,589 Hoosiers tested for the virus.

More numbers are available on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, total positive cases have surpassed 3,000 in Allen County. The health department reported 24 new positive cases and five additional deaths Wednesday. Total positive cases now stand at 3,017 with the death toll at 138.