State reports 671 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 671 new positive cases of COVID-19 and additional 15 deaths on Wednesday.

The deaths, which happened between Aug. 3 and 11, push the state’s death toll to 2,878.

Total positive cases now stand at 76,522. Overall, 866,994 Hoosiers have been tested for the coronavirus.

You can see more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported 44 new positive cases. That includes 39 confirmed cases and five probable antigen cases. Total positive cases are now at 4,073. The death toll was unchanged at 162.

As a reminder, the state and county numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.