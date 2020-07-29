State reports 630 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 630 additional cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths on Wednesday.

The deaths, which happened between June 26 and July 28, push the state’s death toll to 2,733. The 630 new cases are down from 809 reported on Tuesday. Total positive cases are now at 64,299. Overall, 724,238 have been tested for the virus.

You can see more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 25 new positive cases. That brings positive cases to 3,450. The death toll was unchanged at 155.