State reports 603 new positive COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 603 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Monday.

The deaths, which happened between Aug. 12 and 16, push the state’s death toll to 2,926. Total positive cases now stand at 81,006. Overall, 914,633 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 36 new positive cases, with 35 confirmed and one probably antigen case. Total cases are now at 4,362. The death toll was unchanged at 166.

The state numbers for Allen County may differ due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.