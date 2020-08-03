State reports 582 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 582 new positive cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Monday.

The deaths, which happened between Aug. 1 and 2, grow the state’s death toll to 2,780. The total number of positive cases now stand at 68,433. Overall, 775,482 Hoosiers have been tested.

You can view more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported 26 new positive cases. There are now a total of 3,655 positive cases in the county. The death toll remained unchanged at 158.