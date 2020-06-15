State reports 533 new positive COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 533 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.

The 533 new cases is up from 407 yesterday. Total positive cases are now at 40,430. The deaths, which occurred from May 13 to June 14, push the death toll to 2,251. Overall, 355,829 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can see more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 24 people in the county tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,204 cases. The death toll was unchanged at 87.

The state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.