State reports 533 new COVID-19 positive cases, 27 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 533 new positive cases and 27 additional deaths due to COVID-19 Friday.

The deaths, which happened between May 11 and June 4, push the state’s death toll to 2,078. The 533 new positive cases are up from 452 yesterday. That pushes total positive cases to 36,578.

A total of 291,638 Hoosiers have been tested. However, the infection rate dropped another two-tenths to 12.5 percent.

You can view more data on the state’s dashboard here.

Meanwhile, 62 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,797. The death toll was unchanged at 77.