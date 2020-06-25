State reports 523 new positive COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 523 new positive COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths Thursday.

The new positive cases are up from 281 reported on Wednesday. The deaths, which happened between June 18 and 24, push the state’s death toll to 2,394.

There are a total of 43,655 positive cases, with 444,252 Hoosiers tested.

However, the state says “the additional increase in total tests is a result of a testing facility that has been newly on-boarded into the electronic reporting system.”

You can view the latest numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health reported that the death toll has surpassed 100, with four additional deaths. That marks the total number of deaths at 102. Another 42 people tested positive, pushing positive cases to 2,529.

The state and county numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.