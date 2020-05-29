State reports 521 new positive cases, 40 deaths due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): New positive cases of COVID-19 dropped to 521 and deaths increased to 40 according to numbers released Friday from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The deaths, which happened between May 8 and May 28, bring the state’s death toll to 1,946. The 40 deaths were up from yesterday’s report of 37.

The total number of positive cases are now at 33,558. The 521 cases reported Friday are down from yesterday’s 646. The infection rate dipped another tenth to 13.5 percent.

A total of 248,713 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, two more residents died and another 31 tested positive from the virus. That marks 1,438 total positive cases and 71 deaths.

The state and county numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.