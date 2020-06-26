State reports 510 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 510 new positive cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths on Friday.

The 510 new positive cases are down slightly from 523 Thursday. However, the new positive cases happened between June 22 and June 25. The deaths, which happened between June 1 and June 25, push the state’s death toll to 2,403.

There are a total of 44,140 positive cases, with 453,890 Hoosiers tested overall.

You can view more data via the state’s dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported four new deaths and 43 people tested positive. That brings the death toll to 106 and total positive cases to 2,572.

State and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.