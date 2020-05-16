State reports 46 additional deaths, 656 new positive cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 46 additional deaths and 656 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the latest numbers released on Saturday.

The deaths, which happened between May 6 and May 15, grow the state’s death toll to 1,596. New positive cases are now at 27,280. In total, 171,358 Hoosiers have been tested.

You can view more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, another resident died and 25 more people tested positive. That pushes the death toll to 65. Total positive cases are now at 982.

The state and county numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.