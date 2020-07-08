State reports 455 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 455 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths Wednesday.

The deaths, which happened between June 20 and July 7, grow the state’s death toll to 2,539.

New positive cases are up from 314 reported Tuesday. Total positive cases now stand at 49,063. Overall, 535,857 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can see more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported one additional death and 23 new positive cases. That brings the total to 2,863 positive cases and 132 deaths.