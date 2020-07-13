State reports 452 new positive COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 452 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Monday.

The deaths, which occurred on July 11, push the state’s death toll to 2,569. The new positive cases are down from 560 reported on Sunday.

Total positive cases are now above 52,000 at 52,037. In all, 570,409 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19. Total positive cases are now at 2,972. The death toll was unchanged at 133.