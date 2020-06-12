State reports 452 new positive COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 452 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths Friday.

The deaths, which happened between May 9 and June 11, push the state’s death toll to 2,214. The 452 positives cases are up from 449 reported on Thursday. Total positive cases are now at 39,146. In all, 335,180 Hoosiers have been tested. Meanwhile, the infection rate dropped another tenth to 11.7 percent.

You can view more data on the state’s dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health reported that 52 more people have tested positive and that another person has died. That brings the total number of positive cases to 2,088 and the death toll to 84.

The state and county numbers may not match up on their separate dashboards due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.