State reports 440 new positive COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 440 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths.

The 440 new cases are down from 533 yesterday. Total positive cases are now at 40,786. The deaths, which occurred from May 30 to June 15, push the death toll to 2,265. A total of 363,745 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can see more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported four people have died from COVID-19 and another 39 tested positive. that brings the death toll to 91 and total cases to 2,243.

The state and county numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.