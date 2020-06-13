State reports 432 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 432 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths on Saturday.

The deaths, which occurred between April 8 and June 12, push the state’s death toll to 2,231. The 432 positives cases are down from 452 reported on Friday. Total positive cases are now at 39,543. A total of 340,637 Hoosiers have been tested. Meanwhile, the infection rate dropped a tenth to 11.6 percent.

You can see more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health reported 48 more people tested positive, bringing the total to 2,136 positive cases. Another two residents died, growing the death toll to 86.

State and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.