State reports 407 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 407 new positive cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths on Sunday.

The 407 positive cases are down from 432 on Saturday, and grow the total number of positive cases to 39,909. In all, 348,391 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus. The infection rate dropped another tenth to 11.5 percent.

The deaths, which happened between June 9 and 13, push the state’s death toll 2,240.

You can see more date on the state’s dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 44 new positive cases and another death. That brings the number of total positive cases to 2,180 and the death toll to 87.