State reports 370 new positive cases, 21 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): New positive cases of COVID-19 dropped slightly to 370 according to the Indiana State Department of Health, while the death toll went up slightly to 21 in Wednesday’s update.

The deaths, which happened between April 14 and May 26, bring the state’s death toll to 1,850. The 21 deaths were up from yesterday’s report of 18.

The total number of positive cases are now at 32,437. The 370 cases reported Wednesday are down from yesterday’s 373. The infection rate dipped to 13.8 percent.

A total of 235,333 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.