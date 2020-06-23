State reports 331 new positive COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 331 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths on Tuesday.

That is up from 277 new positive cases reported yesterday. The deaths, which happened between June 17 and June 22, push the state’s death toll to 2,377.

Total positive cases now stand at 42,871, with 426,376 Hoosiers tested for the virus overall.

You can see more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health reported another death and 15 new positive cases Tuesday. That grows the death toll to 97 and total positive cases to 2,457.

The state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.