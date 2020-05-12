State reports 33 additional deaths, 566 new positives cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 33 additional deaths and 566 new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The deaths, which happened between May 6 and May 11, push the death toll to 1,444. Total positive cases are now at 25,127. A total of 150,510 Hoosiers have been tested.

You can see these numbers and more on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, the department of health reports 46 new positive cases, pushing the total to 870. The death toll was unchanged at 61.

As a reminder, the state and county numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.