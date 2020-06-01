State reports 292 positive cases, 9 additional deaths due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 292 new positive cases and 9 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday.

The deaths, which occurred between May 17 and May 31, push the state’s death toll to 1,976. The 292 new positive cases were the lowest number reported in a day since April 13 according to the department’s data.

Total positive cases are at 34,830. A total of 265,896 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus. The infection rate is at 13.1 percent.

You can view more numbers on the state’s dashboard here.