State reports 277 new positive COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 277 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths on Monday.

The new cases are down from 393 reported yesterday. The deaths, which happened between May 28 and June 21, are up from five reported on Sunday. The death toll now stands at 2,363.

Total positive cases are now at 42,633. Overall, 418,916 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more data on the state’s dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health reports two more people have died and 18 tested positive. That brings the total number of positive cases to 2,442 cases and grows the death toll to 96.

State and county numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.