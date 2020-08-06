State reports 1,051 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,051 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Thursday.

The new positive cases are up from 740 reported on Wednesday. Total positive cases now stand at 71,015.

The deaths, which happened between July 28 and Aug. 5, push the state’s death toll to 2,811.

Overall, 804,345 Hoosiers have been tested.

More data can be found on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported 33 new positive cases with 28 confirmed cases and five probable cases. Total cases are now at 3,750. The case count case count includes a total of 23 probable cases from rapid antigen tests. The death toll was unchanged at 160.

The state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.