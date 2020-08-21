State reports 1,050 new positive COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,050 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths on Friday.

The deaths, which happened between Aug. 8 and 20, push the state’s death toll to 2,992.

Total positive cases are now at 84,317. Overall, 958,432 Hoosiers have been tested.

You can view more data here on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

In Allen County, the health department reported another death and 47 new positive cases. Of the new positive cases, 39 were confirmed PCR cases and eight were probably antigen cases. Total cases now stand at 4,526. The death toll is now at 170.

The state and county numbers for Allen County may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.