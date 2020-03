INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The state of Indiana has released its daily COVID-19 case number update.

Indiana now has 79 cases of coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Dept. of Health. That update was issued at 10am this morning, an increase of 23 from yesterday. 554 Hoosiers have been tested so far.

The vast majority of cases, 25, are in Marion County. There’s one case each in Allen, Adams, Noble, Grant, and Huntington Counties.

You can find the latest numbers here.