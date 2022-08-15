State Readies For Upcoming Abortion Ban

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Abortion clinics across the state of Indiana are preparing to scale back their services or close entirely as a near-total ban on the procedure is set to go in into effect next month. Although abortion remains legal for now, Senate Bill 1 – the first state-level ban passed after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade – will be in force Sept. 15. The bill that was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb just before midnight back on August 5th, includes few exceptions: pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, with a 10-week time limit; pregnancies that threaten the life of – or pose a “serious health risk” to – the pregnant woman; and pregnancies in which the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal fetal anomaly, with a 20-week time limit. The new law also will terminate the licenses of abortion clinics and will require all abortions to be performed at hospitals or hospital-owned outpatient surgical centers.