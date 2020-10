LOWELL, Ind. (Network Indiana): The Indiana State Police are warning you to check all candy collected by children this Halloween after a trooper in northwest Indiana found bags of “medicated” candy.

In a Facebook post, Indiana State Police said bags of medicated Starburst Gummies and medicated Sour Skittles were taken by a trooper. The package looked like normal candy, but you have to look closely to see the word “Medicated” printed in small font on the package.