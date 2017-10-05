State Police investigating death at Noble County Jail

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Noble County inmate after the 23-year-old was found unconscious in his cell Wednesday night.

Officers were doing routine cell checks when they found Markus Middleton of Albion unconscious and unresponsive at about 8:30pm. Officers and medics tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead a half-hour later.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department has requested the State Police investigate the situation, and an autopsy is set for this afternoon.

Middleton had been in the jail since September 11th, and was the only inmate inside the cell. Foul play is not suspected.