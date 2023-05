FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police are investigating after a man died while in custody at the Allen County Jail on May 20.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that 35-year-old Courtney Luckadoo was brought to the jail by another agency and experienced a medical emergency after about 40 minutes.

He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says his cause and manner of death are both still pending.